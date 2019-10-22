Event to create fresh impetus for drivers and riders from the region

Sheikh Abdullah Al Qassimi. Image Credit: Organisers

Dubai: The launch of the Abu Dhabi Baja next month promises to provide a fresh boost for desert rallying in the UAE, while creating a flagship event for the new national series attracting drivers and riders from across the Middle East.

Supported by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, the event forms the fifth round of the 2019 UAE Baja Championship organised by the Emirates Motorsport Club (EMC). Taking place in the Liwa desert on November 15-16 over a route cutting into the dunes of the Rub Al Khali, the Abu Dhabi Baja joins a championship which has emerged from a series of candidate events run last year by the EMC.

“We’re very pleased and encouraged by the response to the championship so far in its season,” Sheikh Abdullah Al Qasimi, Founder and President EMC, said.