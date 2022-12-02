Dubai; The annual Dubai Duty Free Sailing League Regatta at the Dubai Offshore Sailing Club (DOSC) is well into its racing course with Sportsboat World and Muscateers in the lead on the second day. Both international and regional UAE teams sailed in Friday’s exciting line-up. In addition to the thrilling races, families of the sailors enjoyed a festive fair with a touch of the UAE culture.
Members and sailors watched in anticipation as the SB20 boats battled on the water. To celebrate the 51st UAE National Day, a parade of sailboats proudly displayed the UAE flag as they sailed past the Burj Al Arab in a salute to the country’s formation.
As the 24 teams took to the water from the DOSC harbour, Team Sportsboat World hailing from the UK finished day one in front along with Muscateers. Competitors dealt with tricky weather conditions similar to day 1.