Dubai: JSS International School athletes representing the UAE and GCC region made a fine impression at the CISCE National Sports and Games 2022-23 for ICSE and ISE curriculum institutions.
Fifty-three students from JSS International School, Dubai, participated in various sports events like athletics, football, basketball, tennis, cricket, table tennis, chess, yoga, and swimming, which has made us proud. They competed in the UAE region’s sports and games competitions against all other ICSE schools in the UAE and were chosen for the CISCE National Meets.
JSS International School students bagged a total of eleven medals in the ISCE National Sports and Games, which was held from September to November 2022 at different venues in India. Regional champions from all Indian states as well as from abroad compete in the CISCE national sports and games.
Numerous medals
The JSS International School athletes listed below have won numerous medals in this national competition. As follows: Joshua of 11C: 1 bronze, Khaiz of 9C: 1 gold, 3 bronze, Aarav of 10D: 3 bronze, Daniel of 12B: 1 gold in athletics, Lavanya of 11C: 1 gold in cricket, Neal of 8E: 1 gold in swimming (Swimming).
These athletes have been selected by the CISCE to compete in the upcoming SGFI National Competition in India in April 2023.
"They practiced well and demonstrated the true qualities of willpower, endurance, and dedication, which makes me incredibly glad and proud. I would like to congratulate the JSSIS sports stars for their wonderful achievement, and I wish them all the very best for the upcoming SGFI National Competitions,” said Ms. Lata Nakra, Principal, JSS International School, Dubai.
“I am extremely happy and proud that they practiced well with the true signs of willpower, perseverance, and determination. I wish them the best in all their future endeavors,” said Mr. Boban Chacko, HOD, Physical Education, JSS International School, Dubai. UAE Region Sports Coordinator for ICSE and ISC schools in UAE.