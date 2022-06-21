Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Sports Council and Spartan, the world’s leading endurance sports and extreme wellness brand, have launched the 2022 Spartan World Championship Community Ambassador Programme, a campaign to raise awareness of the event among the wider UAE community.
The programme offers individuals the chance to take an active role ahead of this year’s event, with behind-the-scenes experiences, event invitations, and branded merchandise up for grabs for ambassadors who generate the most engagement. Hopefuls who believe they can connect the wider UAE community to the Spartan Tribe using dedicated hashtags #SpartanWC22 and #Unbreakable can register their interest HERE!
National Day Weekend
The 2022 Spartan World Championship takes place at Al Wathba on the UAE’s 51st National Day weekend, December 2-4.
Registration is now open with early bird tickets starting from Dh95 (US$25.99) for children, Dh216 (US$59) for Sprint, Dh253 (US$69) for Super, and Dh326 (US$89) for Beast categories.