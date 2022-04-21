Dubai: Federico Rifai the Italian born, 14-year-old star who races for Xcel Motorsport, has broken records in the UAE this season after winning all 4 national titles.
Rifai – the Italian Karting Champion - is gaining the attention of the community and international teams alike. He competed in 4 national championships over the course of the 2021-22 season and came away with 4 titles.
Federico was crowned 2021-22 Iame UAE Junior Champion, 2021-22 UAE RMC Junior Champion, 2022 Dubai O Plate Junior Champion and 2022 Iame Middle East Cup Champion.
European season
Rifai started his karting journey like most others, at the Dubai Kartdrome. He competed in the SWS Championship races where his talent was evident. He then moved up through the ranks. Winning multiple championships along the way - 6 Championships in the last 3 seasons.
With his eyes now fixed on the European season where he will be competing in the extremely competitive Iame Euro Series in the Senior category, this will prove to be his summer training once he returns to the UAE. It’s another step up for the young prodigy who will be making the move to Formula 4 and compete in the F4 UAE Championship with local UAE based team Xcel Motorsport.