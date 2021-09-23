Event to take place on one of the toughest commando assault courses of the venue

The 12th edition of Dubai Ice Warrior Challenge follows the success of recent Dubai Snow Run. Image Credit: Supplied photo

Dubai: The 12th Ice Warrior Challenge, a Dubai Sports Council (DSC) event in collaboration with Ski Dubai, is set to take place on October 8 at Ski Dubai at Mall of the Emirates.

The organisation of the 12th edition of the Challenge follows the huge success of the second DXB Snow Run in Ski Dubai earlier this month and is part of Dubai’s efforts to offer unforgettable adventure experiences to members of the community.

A popular event among obstacle course enthusiasts, this year’s Ice Warrior Challenge will once again take place on one of the toughest commando assault courses in Ski Dubai, with participants taking on different obstacles like monkey bar swings, tyre runs and net crawls in sub-zero temperatures.

The event will be open to males and females aged between 15 and 60. This year’s edition will include the special ‘Ladies Only’ category and an Elite category for participants with high fitness levels and who are able to complete the course in less than 25 minutes. The rest of the participants will be divided into three mixed groups – Group A, Group B and Group C.

The Elite group will been the first to challenge the course, starting at 6.30am, followed by the three mixed groups, while the ‘Ladies Only’ group will start at 8:15am.

The runners will start in socially-distanced groups of five, and timed individually. All participants will have to be ready with their race number pinned to the front of their jerseys or jackets, and timing chips wrapped around their ankles, no later than 15 minutes before the scheduled start of their category. Participants who complete the challenge will receive a medal and a souvenir Ice Warrior t-shirt after returning their timing chip at the finish line.