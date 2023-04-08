Dubai: The semi-finals of the Volleyball Championship at the 10th Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament will take place on Saturday following another round of exciting clashes on the courts.
Held under the theme ‘Limitless Abilities’ and organized by the Dubai Sports Council (DSC), the NAS Sports Tournament is the biggest event of its kind in terms of participation and prize money, and has been held every year in the Holy Month of Ramadan since 2013 at the iconic Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex.
In the final round match of Group B, Al Habtoor Motors defeated Al Khalidiya 3-0 (25-16, 25-22, 25-14) in more than an hour. Al Habtoor Motors dominated the proceedings from the beginning and maintained their upper hand throughout the match. Al Khalidiya showed some signs of making a comeback, but they soon faded.
In another Group B match, Zabeel defeated last year’s runner-up, Al Jawareh, 3-0 (25-21, 25-20, 25-17).
Top spot
At the end of this round, Zabeel grabbed the top spot in Group B with seven points. Al Jawareh dropped to second place with six points on goal difference behind Al Habtoor Motors, while Khalidiya finished last without points.
Defending champions Emperor will face Al Jawareh in the first semi-final, which kicks off at 9:30pm. In the second semi-final, Group B leaders Zabeel and Fahood Zabeel will lock horns. The match will begin at 11:30pm.
The four teams that finished on top are guaranteed their qualification to participate in the next edition of the Volleyball Championship after the organizing committee decided to grant them automatic berths for 2024.