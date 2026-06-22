UAE riders claim top three spots in Emirates Global Endurance Series opener in France

The winners were crowned by Fahad Saeed Al Raqbani, UAE Ambassador to the French Republic, in the presence of Mohammed Ali Al Hadrami, Events Director of the Emirates Global Endurance Village; Lara Sawaya, Executive Director of Sponsorship and Marketing at the Village; Bert Owais, General Manager of Camellia Flowers; representatives of Emirates Airline and EIEV PULSE; and a number of sponsors and partners.