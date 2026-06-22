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UAE riders claim top three spots in Emirates Global Endurance Series opener in France

Youth, junior and senior UAE contenders shine in FEI-sanctioned French opener

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UAE riders claim top three spots in Emirates Global Endurance Series opener in France

COMPIÈGNE, France: UAE riders dominated the concluding competitions of the first leg of the Emirates Global Endurance Village Series, held today in Compiègne, France, under the supervision of the International Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI).

In the Emirates Global Endurance Village CEI2* 120-km race, Emirati rider Salem Hamad Malhoof Al Ketbi, aboard SW Kabroz, won first place. Fellow Emirati rider Mansour Saeed Al Farsi, riding Baileys Rembrandt, finished second, while Issa Hamad Al Anzi, aboard Ermine d’Artagnan, secured third place. The four-phase race featured 94 riders.

In the Emirates Global Endurance Village Youth and Juniors CEI2* 120-km race, Emirati rider Rashid Khalid Mohammed Abdullah, aboard Baraka Unica, won first place. Jaber Badr Jaafar, riding Erada Victorias, came second, while Lia Clerici, aboard Chekhov, finished third. The four-phase race featured 23 riders.

In the Emirates Global Endurance Village CEI1* 100-km race, Marc Vila Sabata, riding ER Easton, won first place. Alec Faber, aboard Baileys Ringed, finished second, while Arthur Sevin, riding Jibordic, secured third place. The four-phase race featured 19 riders.

The winners were crowned by Fahad Saeed Al Raqbani, UAE Ambassador to the French Republic, in the presence of Mohammed Ali Al Hadrami, Events Director of the Emirates Global Endurance Village; Lara Sawaya, Executive Director of Sponsorship and Marketing at the Village; Bert Owais, General Manager of Camellia Flowers; representatives of Emirates Airline and EIEV PULSE; and a number of sponsors and partners.

The second leg of the Emirates Global Endurance Village Series is scheduled to take place in Argentina on 26th June.

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