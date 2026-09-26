UAE opens Asian Games medal account with silver for Sulaiman Abdulrahman

Al Murr stressed that the results achieved by the UAE’s young athletes reinforce confidence in the future of UAE athletics. He said: “We believe that investing in young talent is the way to build a generation capable of competing for medals at continental and international level. What we are seeing today is the result of sustained work and continued investment in athletics. We will continue to build on these results in the next phase as we pursue greater ambitions and strive to raise the UAE flag on the podium.”