The 26-year-old’s victories also came in the events that brought him two Olympic gold medals at the 2024 Paris Games. His latest performances further underlined his status as one of the Philippines’ leading gymnasts.

Yulo had already established himself as one of the standout performers of the Games, winning gold in the floor exercise and vault on consecutive days. His two wins remain Philippines’ only gold medals in the ongoing Asian Games.

The Filipino gymnast finished fourth after scoring 14.300 in his final event, with 5.600 for difficulty and 8.700 for execution. The result meant Yulo missed out on a third gold medal but still finished the Games as the most decorated athlete in the Philippine delegation.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.