Filipino star settles for two golds, remains Philippines’ top Asian Games medalist
Dubai: Carlos Yulo ended his 2026 Asian Games campaign with two gold medals after failing to win a third medal in the parallel bars final in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan on Friday.
The Filipino gymnast finished fourth after scoring 14.300 in his final event, with 5.600 for difficulty and 8.700 for execution. The result meant Yulo missed out on a third gold medal but still finished the Games as the most decorated athlete in the Philippine delegation.
China’s Jingyuan Zou successfully defended his parallel bars title after producing a score of 15.500. Japan’s Shinnosuke Oka claimed silver with 14.500, while Uzbekistan’s Rasuljon Abdurakhimov took bronze with 14.433.
Yulo had already established himself as one of the standout performers of the Games, winning gold in the floor exercise and vault on consecutive days. His two wins remain Philippines’ only gold medals in the ongoing Asian Games.
The 26-year-old’s victories also came in the events that brought him two Olympic gold medals at the 2024 Paris Games. His latest performances further underlined his status as one of the Philippines’ leading gymnasts.
Yulo’s Asian Games campaign had initially raised the possibility of a third gold, but his fourth-place finish in the parallel bars brought his competition to an end.
Despite missing the podium in his final event, Yulo remains the most successful member of the Philippine delegation at the 2026 Asian Games.