Jakarta: The UAE will be looking to their judokas to conclude their campaign in the 18th Asian Games on a high. The UAE contingent at the Games have so far accumulated 12 medals — three gold, six silver and three bronze and eclipsed their 2016 Doha Asian Games record of 10 medals — three gold, four silver and three bronze.

Olympian Victor Scvortov will be starting his campaign in the Men’s -73kg elimination round of 16 on Thursday while Sergiu Toma, the bronze medallist at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, will compete in the 90kg division on Friday. Ivan Remarenco will also be in action along with Toma on Friday, in the 100kg division.

Meanwhile in the men’s triple jump, UAE’s Mohammad Darwish finished 13th with jumps of 15.46m, 15.34m and 14.73m. Arpinder Singh clinched India’s first men’s triple jump gold in 48 years with a jump of 16.77m. Ruslan Kurbanov of Uzbekistan took the silver with a best jump of 16.62m while Shuo Cao of China was third with an effort of 16.56m.