A jubilant UAE boxer Majid Al Naqbi after winning the fight against China’s Chuansheng Zhang on Friday evening. Image Credit: Organisers

Dubai: He only made his professional boxing debut only five months ago, but after three wins in as many appearances rising Emirati star Majid Al Naqbi has vowed to become a world champion.

“I’m going for the world title, that’s all I dream about,” said the exciting 22-year-old lightweight from Khor Fakkan, following his unanimous decision victory over China’s Chuansheng Zhang at Caesars Palace, The Palm, on Friday.

“I will never give up until I have it. That’s a promise.

Al Naqbi stormed onto the scene in April when he scored a TKO victory over Russian southpaw Vladimir Lytkin at the Emirates Golf Club and followed it up with a unanimous decision win over India’s Sandeep Duggal at the FIV Palm Jumeirah the very next month.

“It was amazing to fight in the country again” he said after returning to the ring for third time in five months. “It was a great fight. I’m still learning in this sport and I need more training.

“Going into the fight you feel the pressure, you’re fighting in front of your family, your friends and fellow Emiratis. But it all fades away once you enter the ring and focus on what you have to do. And that is give your best to win.”

Al Naqbi acknowledged that he needed to fight at a higher level in order to cement his title aspirations, but said that he would face anyone that was put in front of him.

Meanwhile Pakistan’s flyweight sensation Muhammad Waseem made a huge title statement when he knocked out his Filipino opponent, Conrado Tanamor, in the very first round.

After catching a viscious right hand to the body, Tanamor attempted to take cover only to be caught by three thudding hammer fists from Waseem that dropped him like a log to canvas.

Waseem, who won a silver medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games, called out for a rematch with South Africa’s Moruti Mthalane whose controversial victory deprived the Pakistani challenger the vacant IBF world flyweight title.

“I’m looking for the rematch, I really want that,” he said. “I am the best flyweight in the world, I proved that and I deserve another chance.

“I have been training very hard, in Glasgow, with my coach Danny Vaughan from MTK.

“MTK are giving me a lot of support and I’ve learned that when you work hard you perform well. And I’m prepared to throw everything into my training. I’m looking forward to my next fight.”

Elsewhere on the nine-fight card Welsh star Andrew Selby announced his world title credentials with a first round knockout of Thailand’s Worawatchai Boonjan.

Results:

Rotunda Rumble at Caesars Palace, The Pal

Karthik Kumar (India) def. Mohamed Pesa (Tanzania) – Unanimous Decision

Jasmina Nad (Serbia) def. Anahit Aroyan (Armenia) – Split Decision

Abay Tolesh (Kazakhstan) def. Mfaume Mfaume (Tanzania) – TKO, 4thRound (1:43)

Hasibullah Ahmadi (Afghanistan) def. Shidong Cai (China) – Split Decision

Abass Baraou (Germany) def. Abdelghani Saber (Egypt) TKO, 2nd Round (2:01)

Anthony De Bruijn (Netherlands) def. Tanawat Yancharoen (Thailand) – TKO, 1st Round

Andrew Selby (UK) def. Worawatchai Boonjan (Thailand) – TKO, 1st Round

Majid Al Naqbi (UAE) def. Chuansheng Zhang (Taiwan) – Unanimous Decision

Rohan Date (Ireland) def. Pradeep Kharera (India) – TKO, 1st Round 1:08