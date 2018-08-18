Dubai: Sultan Al Ali, one of the UAE’s top boxing referees, sees a bright future for the sport after becoming the first one from the region to earn a three-star officiating licence.

Al Ali was declared successful after appearing in the highest course for referees and judges last week. Now 38, Al Ali passed his one-star examination in 2014 and his two-star grade in 2016 was elated at being in a position that makes him the only official from the Gulf region with this qualification.

“It is a proud moment not just for me, but for the UAE and the sport as well as I am the only one in the entire region to have such a licence,” Al Ali told Gulf News.

“Any sport can benefit due to the officials that govern it. Honestly, I can foresee boxing making an impact on the youngsters from the UAE in the near future. I have always been a sportsman and taking my sport to a higher level will be like a mission for me from now on,” he added.

The Asian Boxing Confederation (ABC) was among the first to congratulate the Emirati official on its Twitter account. Last month, Al Ali was part of the judging panel during the inaugural edition of the Thailand Open International Boxing 2018 held in Bangkok.

In boxing, referees and judges can participate in an International Boxing Association (AIBA) R&J Certification Course at three levels — one-star for novices, two-stars for the intermediates and three-stars for the experienced officials. Each official is required to register for the course conducted by the governing body through their national federation.

His latest qualification will allow Al Ali to officiate and judge at the highest bouts anywhere in the world, including at Olympic Games, World Championships and even professional fights.