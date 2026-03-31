Toto Wolff denies blocking Christian Horner’s return to F1

The Mercedes chief takes another swipe at the former Red Bull principal
Dubai: Mercedes chief Toto Wolff has denied attempting to block Christian Horner from returning to Formula 1 after claiming interest in buying the available stake in Alpine.
Wolff says his former rival could be facing "repercussions" for breaking "quite a lot of glass" during his time as Red Bull boss, but says Alpine interest has “no connection with Christian.”
Horner was dismissed from his roles as team principal and chief executive at Red Bull in July of last year, yet he has shown a desire to come back to tackle what he calls "unfinished business" in the sport.
A potential route for Horner’s return to the paddock seemed to emerge when it was confirmed in January that the 52-year-old Brit was interested in purchasing the 24 per cent stake in Alpine held by the private investment company Otro Capital.
Since then, it has been confirmed that Wolff and Mercedes are also keen on acquiring the available stake in Alpine.
Speaking to the Press Association, Wolff said: "He (Horner) has broken quite a lot of glass, and these things have repercussions in our microcosm. When you say things - but that is what he has done all his life, and that is what he knows best.
"Us looking at that stake is in no connection with Christian. And the idea that there is a rivalry between Christian and me around who buys an Alpine stake is made up. It would be quite sad if that was a consideration of doing such an investment or not.
"We are looking at it from different angles, and we haven't come to any conclusions. We want to know whether it makes sense."
Wolff and Horner have one of the most well-known rivalries in modern F1, stretching back over a decade.
Their rivalry was intense but largely professional, driven by the fierce competition between Mercedes and Red Bull on the track. It has played out through on-track battles, strategic clashes, and frequent media commentary, especially during Mercedes’ dominance from 2014–2020 and Red Bull’s resurgence from 2021 onwards. Both have often publicly defended their teams while critiquing the other, creating a dramatic narrative that fans follow closely.
Despite the tension, there is mutual respect between the two. Wolff is known for his calm and calculated approach, while Horner is more outspoken and fiery, a contrast that amplifies their rivalry in the public eye. Their interactions, ranging from disputes over race incidents to technical regulations, have become a staple of F1 media coverage, making their professional competition as compelling off the track as it is on it.