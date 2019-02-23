Cavendish, who has won the Dubai Tour and been the brand ambassador for the Abu Dhabi Tour, revealed that he has great memories of the place and was overwhelmed to see the event spreading to all the Emirates. “Taking the Tour to the entire country is incredible and it will be great to see all seven Emirates. See what else UAE has to offer. In terms of objective, obviously, it is a World Tour race. My team is coming here with the GC team really and obviously my job is to get them to the climbs and give my best in the sprints,” said Cavendish, who has won a record 30 stages of the Tour de France.