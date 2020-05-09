A man wearing a protective mask stands in front of Olympic rings in Tokyo Image Credit: Bloomberg

John Coates, the president of the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) says next year’s coronavirus-delayed Tokyo Games “may ultimately be among the great games ever, if not the greatest”.

Coates is overseeing planning for the Tokyo Olympics for the International Olympic Committee (IOC), told the AOC’s annual general meeting on Saturday that he would put aside any parochialism while hoping that Tokyo would supplant Sydney as the best ever.

At the closing ceremony of the Sydney 2000 Games, then IOC president Juan Antonio Samaranch described the Australian event as the ``best Olympic Games ever’’ during the closing ceremony.

The “best-ever” claims for Tokyo by Coates, who did not go into further details, come despite spiralling costs for the Japan games, which will now begin on June 23, 2021.

Japan is officially spending $12.6 billion to organise the Olympics, but a government audit report last year said it was at least twice that much. It’s all public money except for $5.6 billion in a privately funded operating budget, and it will likely rise more with the 12-month delay, costs that will have to be borne by the Japanese government and taxpayers.