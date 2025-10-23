This is the time for the new generation, Rodrigo Nogueira says ahead of Quintet 5

“It is a big honour to be part of this event,” he said. “I saw when Jiu Jitsu began here and now it is the national sport. The Emirates embraced Jiu Jitsu as an art form and a way to improve their confidence and themselves as a whole. The UAE allowed us to teach their children Jiu-Jitsu and develop the younger generations of this great country — and as soon as they did that, they became family.

“Bringing this here means a lot for me and I want it to be here for the long run. We want to show the talent we have here in the UAE and the wider region. It is a pleasure to look up to the legends we have gathered here for the event, we are here for an epic show — thank you to everyone who has helped make this happen.”

Regional promoter Tarek Suleiman spoke of his excitement for the event and also pointed to the future of Quintet in the region. He said: “I am really happy to play a part in bringing this event here, to show my love for the sport, and to Dubai and the UAE.

If the exciting, fan-friendly, format wasn’t enough, the teams have some of the biggest living legends the combat sport world has to offer coaching them. Pride legends Renzo Gracie, Nogueira, Bob Sapp, and Kazushi Sakuraba, the man who founded Quintet back in 2018, will lead out some of the world’s most prominent grapplers at Coca-Cola Arena.

The bracket will see team face off in semi-final matches with the winners advancing to the final. One fighter from each team starts the fight, with the only route to victory being submission. The winner stays on while the loser is replaced by his next team member. If there is no submission victory then both fighters are eliminated. This continues until one team has no fighters remaining and the other is declared the winner.

“I would like to congratulate all these young fighters. A lot of respect to the guys who have come to Dubai from all over the world to show what they have got — I hope they can put on a show that entertains the whole world. You could say I am one of the idols of my generation, but this is the time for the new generation — we thank all the people who have made this show happen and we are going to do our best,” Antônio Rodrigo Nogueira said.

