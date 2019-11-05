Pink Polo Image Credit: Organisers

Dubai: Excitement and anticipation is building at the Ghantoot Racing & Polo Club, the only Royal polo club in the country, as it embarks on a historic season when it hosts the traditional season opener — Pink Polo Day on Friday.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Ghantoot Racing & Polo Club since it was created by His Highness Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, in 1994 as a one-of-a-kind private sporting venue.

Over the years, Ghantoot, which is ideally located between Abu Dhabi and Dubai, has played host to Royal families, visiting royalty, famous personalities and some of the world’s best polo players.

It is widely regarded as one of the most prestigious and exclusive polo clubs in the Middle East having created a niche for itself in the world of polo.

Currently celebrating its 10th year, Pink Polo is an inspiring initiative aimed are raising awareness about breast cancer in the UAE.

In recognition of Ghantoot Polo Club’s 25th anniversary, its Chairman, shaikh Falah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, said: “I am proud and humbled to celebrate this wonderful landmark which would not have been possible without the efforts of our management at the club, the polo laying fraternity and the community that support us.

“Through the last 25 years what’s remained consistent is the high standard of polo that we have witnessed being played at the club and the commitment of everybody involved. You have all exceeded expectations and have played a crucial role in our success.

“I look forward to many, many more exciting years of polo and on building the mutual trust and friendship among the polo fraternity that we share.”

The highlight of Pink Polo day will be an exhibition polo match between the Ghantoot Polo Team and the Yas Properties Team led by Her Highness Sheikha Alya Al Maktoum.

The host club also boasts a talented female player in the form of Mariam Al Hassani.

Pink Polo Day is supported by Yas International Investment, Yas Capital Investments, Yas International Developments, Maserati Premier Motors, and La Roche Pharmacy.

Programme

2pm Gates open for the public

3pm Entertainment begins

3.50pm VVIP & VIP hospitality opens

4pm Balloon release ceremony

4.15pm Jiu Jitsu performance by UAE JJ Federation

4.30pm K9 show presented by Abu Dhabi Police

4.50pm UAE National Anthem & Polo Team presentation ceremony

5pm Exhibition Polo Match

6pm Award ceremony, Lucky Draw and Best Dressed competitions winners

Teams

Ghantoot Polo Team

Mariam Al Hassani

Abdalah Bin Desmal

Khalid Bin Drai

Sandra Schneider

Yas Properties

HH shaikh Alya Al Maktoum

Pera Spanko

Yousuf Bin Desmal