London: World number one Iga Swiatek racked up her 36th successive victory to reach the Wimbledon second round today, equalling the winning streak of Monica Seles in 1990.
French Open champion Swiatek defeated Croatian qualifier Jana Fett 6-0, 6-3 to remain undefeated since February.
"I am pleased it's my first match on grass this season so I knew it was going to be tricky. I am pretty happy I came back and did it in two sets," said Swiatek after the match.
New experience
"It's a new experience for me and pretty exciting. I feel I have only played 12 weeks of my life on grass but the whole atmosphere and tradition is pumping me up and just looking forward to the next matches."
On the winning streak and being world number one, she said, "I really worked on that and my team gave me huge support and all the work we have been doing has really clicked. I am pretty sad Ash [Barty] isn't here as I would really would have loved to play her on grass."
The 21-year-old Pole will face Dutch lucky loser Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove for a place in the last 32.