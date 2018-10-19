London: The epic 70-68 fifth set at Wimbledon will never be matched or surpassed, or even challenged. The All England Club said Friday it will introduce final-set tiebreakers next year, starting when the score reaches 12-12 in the decider. The grasscourt Grand Slam tournament is the second of the four majors to use a final-set tiebreaker to determine a singles match - either the fifth set in a men’s match or the third set for the women. The US Open, however, starts its final-set tiebreakers at 6-6. “Our view was that the time had come to introduce a tie-break method for matches that had not reached their natural conclusion at a reasonable point during the deciding set,” Wimbledon chairman Philip Brook said in a statement.

- AP