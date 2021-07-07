Pole stuns legend and Wimbledon crowd, 'bagelling' former No. 1 Federer in the third set

Roger Federer leaves the centre court after losing the quarter final in straight sets on Wednesday. Image Credit: AFP

Roger Federer has been beaten in the Wimbledon quarter-finals by Hubert Hurkacz in straight sets. The Pole defeated the 20-time Grand Slam champion in simple fashion to stun the packed centre court at Wimbledon.

The Swiss former No. 1 was even 'bagelled' to love in the deciding set. Hurkacz won the biggest match of his life 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 6-0 to a player 15 years his elder.

It was only the eight-time Wimbledon champion's 14th defeat at the tournament in 119 matches and his first straight-sets loss since an opening-round exit against Mario Ancic in 2002.

It was also the first time he had lost a set 6-0 at Wimbledon. "It's super special to have played Roger here, it's a dream come true," said Hurkacz.

"He's done so many special things here."

World number 18 Hurkacz, 24, had never got beyond the third round of a Grand Slam before this Wimbledon.

However, boosted by having defeated world number two Daniil Medvedev in five sets in the last 16, he was a break up on a sluggish-looking Federer in the sixth game of the opening set.

The Swiss star, who underwent two knee surgeries in 2020, carved out a break for 2-0 in the second set.

He couldn't hang on and Hurkacz levelled in the seventh game from 1-4 down before dominating the tiebreak.

Federer looked punch drunk and he was quickly down 0-2 in the third set before Hurkacz wrapped up the decider in just 29 minutes.

He is only the second Polish man to reach the semi-finals at Wimbledon - Jerzy Janowicz being the other in 2013.

Up next is a clash with either Matteo Berrettini of Italy or Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime for a place in Sunday's final.

"I noticed the mis-hits, awkward looking points from Roger and obviously the last set of course, 6-0," said former champion Boris Becker commentating on Federer's performance.