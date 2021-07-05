Ons Jabeur’s historic Wimbledon campaign saw her reach the women’s quarter-finals on Monday, beating Poland’s 2020 French Open champion Iga Swiatek 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 in their fourth-round match.
The 26-year-old is the first Arab to reach the last eight at Wimbledon and will face Belarus second seed Aryna Sabalenka who defeated Elena Rybakina 6-3, 4-6, 6-3. Sabalenka will be playing in her first Grand Slam quarter-final.
The 21st-seeded Jabeur also reached the quarter-finals at last year's Australian Open, becoming the first Arab woman to reach that stage at any Grand Slam tournament.
Swiatek won last year's French Open but lost in the first round of her only previous Wimbledon appearance in 2019.