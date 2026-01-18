GOLD/FOREX
Watch: Zeynep Sonmez stop play to help ballkid at Australian Open

23-year-old Turkish qualifier claims surprise win over world No 11 Ekaterina Alexandrova

Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
Zeynep Sonmez of Turkey and umpire Chase Urban help a ball kid who fainted, from the court during her first round match against Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026.
AP

Dubai: Zeynep Sonmez stepped in to help an ailing ballkid who fainted during her Australian Open match on Sunday.

The 23-year-old Turkish qualifier was competing in the first round, where she went on to claim a surprise victory over world No 11 Ekaterina Alexandrova.

During the ninth game of the second set, as Sonmez was receiving serve, a ballkid began to wobble, lost her balance and stumbled backward near the umpire’s chair under sunny conditions at 1573 Arena. Although the ballkid briefly stood up, she soon started swaying again, prompting Sönmez to immediately raise her hand to stop play.

Sonmez rushed to the courtside, wrapped an arm around the ballkid’s waist and guided her toward the shade. Tournament officials responded swiftly, but Sonmez helped lift the ballkid into a chair near the edge of the court, where medical staff took over and provided treatment in shaded conditions. The incident appeared to be heat-related, with temperatures around 29°C (84°F) and intense heat reflecting off the exposed hardcourt.

Play resumed after a delay of about seven minutes, once the ballkid and medical personnel had left the arena.

Ranked No 112, Sonmez broke serve in that game but went on to lose the set before regrouping to secure a 7—5, 4—6, 6—4 victory, advancing to the second round in Australia for the first time in her career.

Her best previous Grand Slam result was reaching the third round at Wimbledon last year.

Tournament officials later confirmed that the ballkid recovered quickly but did not return for the remainder of the match.

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Show More

