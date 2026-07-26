Tennis star Dominic Thiem set for a sporting comeback – this time in football

The former world No. 3 has joined Badener AC, an amateur football club
Dominic Thiem retired from professional tennis at just 30, having already established himself as one of the best players of his generation. Thiem reached a career-high ranking of No. 3 in the world in 2020, the same year he won his maiden Grand Slam title at the US Open. However, a series of wrist injuries severely affected his form and ultimately brought his tennis career to an earlier-than-expected end in 2024.
Now 32, Thiem is back competing in sport – but this time, his sights are set on football.
The former world No. 3 has joined Badener AC, an amateur football club competing in Austria’s eighth tier. While the move is unlikely to signal ambitions of reaching the top level of professional football in his 30s, it gives Thiem the opportunity to pursue a passion that has long been close to his heart.
Thiem has remained actively involved in football since retiring from tennis. He previously played for his hometown club, SC Lichtenwörth, before Badener AC brought him into their squad.
His football journey is also taking place alongside a new role in the sport. Thiem has been named one of the ambassadors for the 2026 UEFA Super Cup, which will be played in Austria at Red Bull Salzburg’s stadium on August 12.
Speaking about his ambassadorial role, Thiem said: “Football has always been an important part of my life, whether I’m playing myself, watching in the stadium or cheering as a fan.
“That’s why I’m even more excited to be part of the UEFA Super Cup 2026 as its official ambassador for Austria!
“Can’t wait for this one!”
Thiem finished his tennis career with 348 ATP match wins and 17 ATP titles. His greatest achievement came at the 2020 US Open, where he defeated Alexander Zverev in a dramatic five-set final to claim his first Grand Slam trophy.