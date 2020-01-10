Serena Williams. Image Credit: AP

Auckland: Serena Williams, chasing her first title in three years, wore down a tenacious Laura Siegemund on Friday to set up a semi-final showdown with Amanda Anisimova at the WTA Auckland Classic.

Although troubled by the Auckland wind, Williams said she was determined to prove herself this week as she uses the competition to fine-tune ahead of the Australian Open.

“The conditions definitely didn’t help, so it was good to get through that,” she said.