Adelaide: Ace Indian tennis player Sania Mirza and her Ukrainian partner Nadiia Kichenok entered the women’s doubles semi-finals of the Adelaide International tournament after beating American Shelby Rogers and Heather Watson of Great Britain on Thursday.
The pair of Sania and Nadiia beat their opponents 6-0, 1-6, 10-5 in a quarter-final clash that lasted for 55 minutes. The Indo-Ukranian duo will now face Australia combination of Ashleigh Barty and Storm Sanders in the last-four round of the event.
Sania and Nadiia had earlier defeated second seeds Gabriella Dabrowski and Giuliana Olmos 1-6, 6-3, 10-8 in the first round.
The Adelaide International is being played before the start of the Australian Open on January 17 in Melbourne.