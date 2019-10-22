Basel: Roger Federer registered a commanding straight-set victory over German qualifier Peter Gojowczyk in what was the Swiss legend’s 1,500th career match in the opening round of the ATP Swiss Indoors in Basel.
Federer defeated Gojowczyk 6-2, 6-1 in only 53 minutes and went on to win his 21st consecutive match at the tournament.
“I thought the match was good. I felt like I had a good spring in my step and was quick onto the ball. Didn’t take me long to get used to the conditions. That was positive,” he said. “I knew of the danger playing Peter, especially indoors. He had a great couple of qualifying matches, so I knew he’d be tough, especially because he beat Karlovic easy, who serves great.”
The world No. 3, who is bidding for his 10th Basel title and 103rd overall, will next meet Moldovan Radu Albot or Dusan Lajovic of Serbia.