Basel: Roger Federer registered a commanding straight-set victory over German qualifier Peter Gojowczyk in what was the Swiss legend’s 1,500th career match in the opening round of the ATP Swiss Indoors in Basel.

“I thought the match was good. I felt like I had a good spring in my step and was quick onto the ball. Didn’t take me long to get used to the conditions. That was positive,” he said. “I knew of the danger playing Peter, especially indoors. He had a great couple of qualifying matches, so I knew he’d be tough, especially because he beat Karlovic easy, who serves great.”