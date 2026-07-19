Rafael Nadal rallies behind Spain ahead of FIFA World Cup final

The 22-time Grand Slam champion retired from professional tennis in 2024
Rafael Nadal knows what it feels like to shoulder the hopes of an entire nation on the global stage. This weekend, however, the tennis legend will be cheering from the sidelines as Spain takes on Argentina in a blockbuster FIFA World Cup final.
The 22-time Grand Slam champion, who retired from professional tennis in 2024, shared his excitement and support for Spain in a heartfelt social media post on Saturday, reflecting on his lifelong love for football.
“Football has been one of my greatest passions ever since I was a kid,” Nadal wrote in Spanish. “I’ve always enjoyed playing the game, watching matches and cheering on our national team.
“I still remember the incredible feeling of being in South Africa for the 2010 World Cup final. We’ll never forget it! Tomorrow we’ll have another chance to enjoy one of those historic matches against an Argentina team, and a country, I deeply respect and admire. Best of luck to the team.
Vamos, España!”
Nadal’s connection to football runs deep. His uncle, Miguel Ángel Nadal, enjoyed a distinguished career with Spain, representing the national team at three FIFA World Cups while also starring for FC Barcelona and RCD Mallorca.
Having inspired Spain to countless triumphs on the tennis court, Nadal will now join millions of fans in hoping the Spaniards can create another unforgettable chapter in the country’s sporting history.