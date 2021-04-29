Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from Madrid Open, the tournament confirmed on Wednesday with a quote from the Serbian himself.
“Novak Djokovic will not be playing in the Mutua Madrid Open. ‘Sorry that I won’t be able to travel to Madrid this year and meet all my fans,’ said Djokovic. ‘It’s been two years already, quite a long time. Hope to see you all next year!’,” posted the official Twitter account of the tournament.
Djokovic has missed several tournaments this year due to injury and taking time for himself. He only played four tournaments in 2021 and opted for a break after clinching his 18th grand slam victory at the Australian Open earlier this year.
Next month, the world No 1 is expected in both Rome and Belgrade in preperation for the French Open (starting May 30), where he will attempt to block Rafael Nadal from winning a 13th title.
Last weekend, Djokovic lost against world No 28 Aslan Karatsev in the Serbia Open semifinals. He also lost against world No 33 Dan Evan in Monte Carlo earlier this month.
Madrid Open was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus. Thsi year it begins on Thursday with a women’s draw and Sunday with the men’s tournament.