Former three-time doubles champion Hsieh eases through into Round Two

Kristina Mladenovic of France took a firm step towards making the main draw of Dubai Duty Free Women's Open this year. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News archive

Dubai: Former top-10 player Kristina Mladenovic led the top two seeds into the next round of qualifying as the Dubai Duty Free Women’s Open got underway on Saturday.

Mladenovic, who rose to a career high No 10 in October 2017, has been seeded fourth in the qualifying rounds here this week.

The French girl took just 74 minutes in sweeping off Italy’s Jasmine Paolini 6-1, 6-3 to book a place against China’s Xinyun Han, on Sunday.

Also advancing with relative ease was top seed Julia Goerges of Germany with a straight-set 6-2, 6-4 win against another Italian, Camila Giorgi, while second seed Shuai Zhang sent Japan’s Misaki Doi packing off with a 6-4, 6-3 win.

Former three-time doubles Grand Slam champion and Al Habtoor Tennis Challenge winner Hsieh Su-wei also eased through into the second round with a 6-2, 6-2 win over French girl Chloe Paquet in a little over one hour.

Action on the second day of the qualifiers will start at 10.30am at the side courts of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium, on Sunday.

Results