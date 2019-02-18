Mertens, who secured her biggest career title with the Qatar Open in Doha on Saturday, took her time to settle in before taking the opening set 7-5 against an opponent ranked 87 spots below her. Making her third appearance in Dubai, the 23-year-old who was seeking to become only the third to win Dubai and Doha in the same year (after Martina Hingis in 2001 and Justine Henin in 2007), couldn’t handle Lin’s array of fearless shots as she lost the next two sets.