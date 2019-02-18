Dubai: American Alison Riske wants to build on her early success as she celebrated one of her biggest career wins at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on Monday.
Making her third appearance in Dubai ranked No. 52, Riske sent 13th seed Julia Goerges packing 6-4, 7-5 and earn a second-round meeting with Frenchwoman Alize Cornet.
The win – the first in their three meetings so far – didn’t come as a surprise to Riske. “I’m definitely super excited,” she said. “Like I said, just playing matches for me, trying to always put myself in the best position is kind of what I’m trying to do. I am just trying to compete for every match. If they play too good, that’s just too good that day.
“I’m just excited that I feel maybe things are coming together really well. I think at this level the majority is mental. Everyone is pretty good. I think on any given day, anyone can beat anyone, with the exception of maybe a few. I think a lot of things have to do with mental approach, for sure.”
Now 28, Riske felt she has adequate experience to tackle stronger opponents. Last week, the two played in Doha with Goerges coming through 6-1, 6-7, 6-4 in their round-of-16 encounter. “I’ve definitely been out here for almost 10 years,” Riske said. “I hate to say it’s experience, because I’ve had experience a long time ago. Maybe more of a maturity thing. I think we all mature at a different time. Mentally, I’m referring to. I like to think things are coming together.”