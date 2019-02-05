“I’m driven to win every single match,” said Barty. “I mean, obviously once you get a taste of it you’re always hungry for more. I’ve always been extremely driven and passionate, especially coming back this second time around, about how I’ve wanted to go about things. I think more importantly I’ve begun to understand better off the court how I can enjoy it more and enjoy the process, trust the process, get the results that we’re after. I finished the season of 2018 with a title (she won Zhuhai to end her year as well as Nottingham earlier in the season). I’ve had my best start to 2019. Certainly no complaints from here.”