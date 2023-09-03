New York: Karolina Muchova became the first woman into the quarter-finals of the US Open on Sunday, downing China’s Wang Xinyu in three sets to advance to the last eight.
The 10th-seeded Czech, beaten in the final of this year’s French Open, overcame an error-strewn performance to win 6-3, 5-7, 6-1 in 2hr 34min on the Louis Armstrong Stadium.
The 27-year-old right-hander will face either Sorana Cirstea, the 30th seed from Romania or 15th-seeded Belinda Bencic of Switzerland in the last eight.
Wang had been bidding to reach the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam for the first time after an impressive run to the last 16 in New York.
The 21-year-old from Shenzhen fought back to level after taking the second set, but wilted in the decider as Muchova broke twice to take a grip on the match before holding to clinch victory.