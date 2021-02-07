Akhtar Ali Image Credit: Twitter

Dubai: India tennis great Akhtar Ali, who passed away on Sunday aged 81, was a “great person” and we had a “good rapport”, said Jaidip Mukerjea, his Davis Cup doubles partner and former national champion.

“He was a great person. Our rapport was very good. I last met him about two weeks ago; he was not keeping well. He had dementia, and probably knew that his days were numbered,” former national champion Mukerrjea said. “He was three years older than me. We started playing tennis together as youngsters, at South Club here in Kolkata, and we, along with Premjit Lall, practiced together at the club. He was my Davis Cup teammate and my Davis Cup coach. He was a national champion before I became one. On my first tour of England he was there with me as a player.”

Remarkably, Ali never lost a doubles match in Davis Cup in the five years that he played the world’s premier team competition, starting 1958. He played eight Davis Cup ties, and out of seven singles matches, he won five. But his most striking statistic is that he won all four doubles matches, for which he formed a formidable doubles pair with both Mukerjea and Lall.

Ali was later appointed the non-playing Davis Cup captain and also coached the Indian Davis Cup team.

“He was a fantastic coach; he was a good player also. But his coaching achievements are much better. He has coached top players like Ramanathan Krishnan, Ramesh Krishnan, myself, Vijay Amritraj, and Leander Paes, all of them,” Mukerjea said.

Ali won the Junior National title in 1955, at the age of 16. He was conferred the Arjuna Award in 2000.

He passed away at around 2.30am on Sunday at his residence in Kolkata, his daughter Nilofer, who was at his bedside, said. His burial is scheduled to take place at Sola Ana graveyard in Khidirpur, Kolkata, after Asar namaz, the last one before sunset.