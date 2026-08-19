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Huge mistake, says Nick Kyrgios after testing positive for cocaine

The ITIA confirmed on Wednesday that Kyrgios was suspended on August 4

Last updated:
Jai Rai
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Nick Kyrgios
Nick Kyrgios
AFP

Veteran Australian tennis star and former Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for cocaine.

The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) confirmed on Wednesday that Kyrgios was suspended on August 4 after a sample he provided at an ATP 250 tournament in Mallorca in June tested positive for benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine.

Cocaine is classified as a prohibited substance in competition. Under the provisional suspension, Kyrgios is barred from participating in or attending ATP, WTA, Grand Slam and other sanctioned events until the case is resolved by an independent tribunal.

Kyrgios, 31, has admitted to the offence, describing it as a “huge mistake” and taking full responsibility for his actions.

Take full responsibility

In a lengthy statement shared social media, the Australian apologised to his fans, family, sponsors and young followers.

“I recently failed a drug test in Mallorca after testing positive for cocaine. I made a huge mistake and I take full responsibility for it,” Kyrgios said.

He also opened up about the physical and mental toll of persistent injuries and the difficulty of coming to terms with the possibility that his tennis career could be nearing its end.

“The last couple of years of injuries have taken a huge toll on me, both physically and mentally,” he said. “My body hasn’t been able to do what my mind expects it to do, and coming to terms with being near the end of my career has been harder than I ever imagined.”

Kyrgios stressed that his struggles did not excuse his actions but said the positive test had served as a wake-up call.

“I’m not going to make excuses,” he added. “None of that excuses what I did.”

The Australian said he will now step away from social media and public life for 28 days to focus on his wellbeing and asked for privacy for himself and his family.

“I’m sorry. I’ll do the work and come back better,” Kyrgios concluded.

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