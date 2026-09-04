ITIA cuts Kyrgios’ suspension to one month after off-competition cocaine use
Dubai: Nick Kyrgios was under scrutiny after testing positive for cocaine. While the Australian was provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA), a final verdict has been delivered.
Kyrgios was tested positive for his participation from the 2026 Mallorca Championships which was held in June. The Tennis star immediately apologized to his fans, acknowledging his “huge mistake.”
Since the revelation, he has been under a treatment programme approved by ITIA which would reduce his possible three-month suspension under the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) rules. In a new statement, ITIA accepted that Kyrgios’ use of cocaine was outside of competition following an investigation into the situation.
Since the 31-year-old is already under the treatment programme, his ban was reduced from the default three months to just one. “As such, the player’s suspension will end on 3 September 2026, subject to completion of the programme,” the statement read.
This means Kyrgios has already served his ban and could already be gearing up for a return to professional Tennis. However, the prize money and ranking points from the Mallorca event will be forfeited.
While it may be too late for him to play in any Grand Slams this year, Kyrgios can prepare himself for the next year by competing in the final few ATP tournaments this year.