Meanwhile, the actual Jonas Brothers, sorry, Connect 3, are doing what they do best: standing near a lake, harmonizing, and squabbling in a way that is theoretically about the band's future but is really just Kevin Jonas getting to make dad jokes on camera again. "Still no birdhouse," he mutters, which is either a deep-cut callback for the three people who remember the birdhouse subplot from 2008, or proof that the writers were contractually required to give Kevin one bit per film.