Paris: Poland’s Iga Swiatek has shot up 37 places to 17th in WTA rankings released on Monday, following her stunning French Open win over the weekend.
The 19-year-old Pole ensured her place in history when she became her country’s first major singles champion on Saturday.
The top three remain unchanged, with Australian Ashleigh Barty still leading the rankings despite opting out of competing at Roland Garros over COVID-19 fears.
WTA rankings
1. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 8,717 pts
2. Simona Halep (ROM) 7,255
3. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 5,780
4. Sofia Kenin (USA) 5,760
5. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 5,260
6. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 5,205
7. Bianca Andreescu (CAN) 4,555
8. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 4,516
9. Kiki Bertens (NED) 4,505
10. Serena Williams (USA) 4,080
11. Belinda Bencic (SUI) 4,01
12. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 3,675
13. Johanna Konta (GBR) 3,152
14. Victoria Azarenka (BLR) 3,122
15. Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 3,016
16. Madison Keys (USA) 2,962
17. Iga Swiatek (POL) 2,960
18. Petra Martic (CRO) 2,850
19. Elena Rybakina (KAZ) 2,696
20. Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) 2,538