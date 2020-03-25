Roger Federer Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Zurich: Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer on Wednesday said that he and his wife Mirka have donated 1 million Swiss Francs in the fight against coronavirus. Federer said in an Instagram post that the donation is being made towards the “most vulnerable families” in Switzerland.

“These are challenging times for everyone and nobody should be left behind. Mirka and I have personally decided to donate one million Swiss Francs for the most vulnerable families in Switzerland,” said Federer in the post.

“Our contribution is just a start. We hope that others might join in supporting more families in need. Together we can overcome this crisis! Stay healthy!”