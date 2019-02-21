Dubai: Dubai’s favourite tennis son Roger Federer made his presence felt when he visited the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium for a practice session on Thursday.
Federer, who is looking at a record eighth title at next week’s Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, practised on Court 9 from noon until 3pm and then went for a quick bite at the players’ lounge before returning to his apartment in Dubai Marina.
After losing to Greek youngster Stefanos Tsitsipas in the fourth round while defending his Australian Open crown, the 37-year-old has announced that he is looking at a return on clay with the Madrid Masters and French Open.
Federer has won seven titles in Dubai starting from a hat-trick between 2003 to 2005 followed by another four crowns in 2007, 2012, 2014 and 2015. He lost early in 2016 and 2017 and didn’t come here last year.
However, the lure of an eighth title sees him back in his second home this year. The Swiss has travelled with his coach Severin Luthi and physio and the family is expected to be in Dubai on Sunday.