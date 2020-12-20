Dubai: Dubai will continue to lead where others follow, according to Dubai Tennis Championships Tournament Director Salah Tahlak.
Speaking to Gulf News, Tahlak — who became the first Emirati to hold such a prestigious position when he was appointed Tournament Director of the two-week championships — mentioned that the honour and vote of confidence in Dubai could not have come at a better time.
“The world has been struggling to bounce back from nearly one year of lockdown and sad times. But in Dubai and the UAE, we want to be the first to show the world that there is hope for the future. Getting to host the qualifiers of our season-opening Grand Slam for women is a prestigious vote of confidence to us,” Tahlak said. “We have proved in the past that Dubai is capable of leading in any sphere, and now hosting the qualifiers of the Australian Open more than proves this all over again.”
The Australian Open qualifying rounds for women will take place at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium in Al Garhoud, while the men’s qualifiers will be conducted in neighbouring Doha, from January 10-13.
The players from both events will then travel to Melbourne to carry out the mandatory two-week quarantine period as stipulated by the Victoria State authorities prior to the start of the Australian Open on February 8.