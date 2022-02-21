Filip Krajinovic booked his spot in the second round at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships as the sun set on Garhoud on Monday, and he admitted he feels right at home in a venue where he has reached the final four in the past.
The Serbian world No. 36 overcame Arab hope Malek Jaziri in three tough sets, emerging victorious 6-7, 6-2, 6-4 in two hours and 18 minutes against the Tunisian — who appeared to be suffering a wrist injury towards the end of the clash.
- Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships: Jiri Vesely downs Cilic for first ever win in Dubai
- Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships: Novak Djokovic serves notice on hunt for another crown
- Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships: Stars align to fight it out with Novak Djokovic for title
- I can’t choose any tournaments now, I will grab all opportunities, Djokovic says
“I am not that happy with the game but delighted to be in the second round,” he told the crowd after his win. “We all know what a great fighter Malek is — he has been near the top 40 — and he certainly pushed be all the way. It was windy too, so it was not my best game but I am still here.
Krajinovic reached the 2018 Dubai semi-finals and is determined to go deep this year once more. “I obviously like the fast courts here and I have a lot of friends here — thank you all for coming to support me,” he said. “It feels like my second home and it is always good to win in such a great place as Dubai.”