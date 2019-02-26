Roberto Bautista Agut has already started his bid to defend the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships (DDFTC) title on Monday when he defeated wild card Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-4 6-3. Before his first match, Bautista Agut spoke in The Irish Village about his 2018 win here in Dubai which he described as one of the best titles he’s won.
“I always try to come here and play in Dubai, it’s going to be my sixth or seventh year in row coming here,” he said. “They have very good facilities, it’s very easy for the players to stay in the room, to come back and come to the courts practice and have centre court next to the hotel. Makes it a very easy and very good to play tennis.”
When asked how he feels about defending his title, he said: “The beginning of the tournaments are always difficult, I won’t think about last year and I will have a lot of respect for every match I’m going to play this year.”
“Players from Spain have enjoyed great success at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships ever since it began, with Alex Corretja, Juan Carlos Ferrero and Rafael Nadal winning the title and Sergi Bruguera. Felix Mantilla, Albert Costa, David Ferrer, Fernando Verdasco and Feliciano Lopez all reaching the final,” said Colm McLoughlin, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Free. “Roberto Bautista Agut is clearly a worthy name to put alongside so many of his outstanding compatriots.”
