GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 26°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Tennis

Australian Open 2026: Alex Eala draws Alycia Parks in first round

Eala is coming off an impressive semifinal run at the WTA ASB Classic in Auckland

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The 20-year-old Eala recently surged to a career-high world ranking of No. 49
The 20-year-old Eala recently surged to a career-high world ranking of No. 49
Instagram / alex.eala

Dubai: Filipina tennis star Alexandra 'Alex' Eala will make her Australian Open main draw campaign against world No. 100 Alycia Parks of the United States.

The 20-year-old Eala recently surged to a career-high world ranking of No. 49. She enters the season’s opening Grand Slam in strong form and with growing confidence.

Eala arrives in peak form

Eala is coming off an impressive semifinal run at the WTA ASB Classic in Auckland. She followed that up with a dominant exhibition victory over Olympic silver medalist Donna Vekic at the Kooyong Classic this week.

Those results suggest the Filipina is peaking at the right time as she prepares for her long-awaited Australian Open debut.

Parks brings power and experience

Despite the rankings, Alycia Parks presents a formidable challenge. The 25-year-old American is widely regarded as one of the tour’s most dangerous unseeded players.

Parks famously shares the record for the fastest serve in US Open history at 129 mph, a mark also held by Venus Williams. Her career highlight came in 2023, when she captured the Lyon Open title by defeating former world No. 11 Caroline Garcia.

She also brings valuable Grand Slam experience, having reached the third round of the Australian Open two years ago.

First meeting on tour

The scheduled match on Sunday, January 18, will mark the first meeting between Eala and Parks on the WTA Pro Tour.

For Eala, the match represents another personal milestone. She has now appeared in the main draws of all four Grand Slam tournaments.

What’s at stake

“I want to say this is the best I’ve ever played,” Eala said after her tune-up matches in Melbourne. “I think I’m in a good moment, so I really hope to keep the momentum going.”

If Eala advances past Parks’ power game, a tough second-round test awaits. She would face either world No. 19 and former French Open finalist Karolína Muchová or Romania’s Jaqueline Cristian, ranked 37th.

Related Topics:
Alex Eala

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Eala beats Vekic for second time ahead of AUS Open

Eala beats Vekic for second time ahead of AUS Open

1m read
The livery showcases a melange of tennis-inspired elements, with each Grand Slam logo framed within a tennis ball emblem and rendered in the tournament's signature colours.

Emirates' A380 gets a Grand Slam makeover

2m read
Alex Eala with Rafa Nadal.

Alex Eala, Rafael Nadal feature in Aus Open video

2m read
Filipina tennis star Alex Eala

This year is about dreaming big, Alex Eala says

2m read