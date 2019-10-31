Ashleigh Barty. Image Credit: AFP

Shenzhen: World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty clinched pole position in the Red Group after defeating Petra Kvitova in straight-sets at the WTA Finals in China on Thursday.

The French Open champion stormed into the semi-finals with a crushing 6-4, 6-2 win in one hour and 28 minutes at the Shenzhen Bay Sports Centre. The result knocked out the winless Czech from the round-robin tournament.

“I felt like I executed really well,” she said after the match. “I knew I had to play aggressively. I’m really excited to still have another chance to play here.”

US Open champion Bianca Andreescu withdrew from the Finals due to a knee injury.