Amid rumours of their marriage going through turbulent times, India's tennis ace Sania Mirza received wishes from her cricket-star husband Shoaib Malik on her 36th birthday on Tuesday, with the Pakistani batter asking her to "enjoy the day to the fullest".

Sania, the winner of six doubles Grand Slams titles -- three in women's doubles and an equal number in mixed --has recently been in the news, which suggests the celebrity couple are thinking about splitting.

Malik took to Instagram to wish Saina, and wrote, "Happy Birthday to you @MirzaSaniar. Wishing you a very healthy & happy life! Enjoy the day to the fullest..."

The wishes were much appreciated by fans of the star couple who said, this was proof that everything was going well for the pair, who got married in 2010 and have a son. The couple had moved to Dubai after their wedding.

"Really happy to see you guys together. A great shutup call for all who were spreading rumours," wrote a fan on social media.

The speculation that their marriage was on the rocks was triggered by Sania's cryptic post on her Instagram. "Where do broken hearts go? To find Allah," wrote the tennis icon on November 8.

Amid speculations of the couple's alleged divorce, the OTT platform Urduflix, on Saturday, took to their Instagram handle and announced that Sania and Shoaib are coming up with their show titled 'The Mirza Malik Show'.

Sharing a poster of the show featuring the star couple, the post read, "The Mirza Malik Show very soon only on Urduflix." The poster shows Sania and Shoaib with her hand on his shoulder standing in front of a green wall.

Mirza recently shared an image with her son and wrote, "The moments that get me through the hardest days @izhaan.mirzamalik." However, the pair had come together to celebrate Izhaan's birthday,