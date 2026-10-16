Suryakumar praised Dubai’s comfort and appeal, reflecting the city’s growing popularity among Indian celebrities and investors. He has previously spoken about his visits to the emirate, which he first travelled to in 2014 for the Indian Premier League.

Suryakumar announced the purchase on Instagram, sharing his excitement about becoming part of the residential project in Dubai Maritime City. The property’s price has not been disclosed, while the original Shahrukhz commercial tower was entirely valued at Dh 2.1 billion.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.