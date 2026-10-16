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Suryakumar Yadav buys luxury Dubai property named after Shah Rukh Khan

Suryakumar Yadav invests in Dubai luxury home inspired by Shah Rukh Khan

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Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
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Suryakumar Yadav, Rizwan Sajan and Shahrukh Khan
Suryakumar Yadav, Rizwan Sajan and Shahrukh Khan
via Instagram and AFP

Dubai: India T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav has invested in a luxury home in Dubai, choosing Shahrukhz Residences by Danube, a waterfront development named after Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Suryakumar announced the purchase on Instagram, sharing his excitement about becoming part of the residential project in Dubai Maritime City. The property’s price has not been disclosed, while the original Shahrukhz commercial tower was entirely valued at Dh 2.1 billion.

The cricketer also highlighted his connection with Danube Group founder Rizwan Sajan, pointing to their shared Mumbai roots and his trust in the developer as factors behind the decision.

Suryakumar praised Dubai’s comfort and appeal, reflecting the city’s growing popularity among Indian celebrities and investors. He has previously spoken about his visits to the emirate, which he first travelled to in 2014 for the Indian Premier League.

The residential tower marks the next chapter of Danube’s partnership with Shah Rukh Khan. The developer unveiled Shahrukhz Residences earlier this month, following the success of its commercial tower, which sold out on launch day.

Located in Dubai Maritime City, the fully furnished development will offer apartments starting at Dh1.65 million, with more than 40 lifestyle amenities. These include a wellness-focused Longevity Lounge, sports facilities, a rooftop King’s Club and access to a private yacht.

The project also has a Bollywood connection beyond its name, with Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, interior designer Gauri Khan, designing its penthouses.

Suryakumar’s investment adds to the growing list of Indian sports personalities attracted to Dubai’s property market, as he prepares for new chapter in his life outside cricket.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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Dubai propertyshah rukh khan

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