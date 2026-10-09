“Eight months later, I was blessed with becoming his wife!” she wrote, reflecting on how quickly their relationship progressed. She also thanked family, friends and others who had supported her throughout the journey.

In her post, Sonya reflected on the past seven years of her life, describing a period marked by personal loss and a new relationship. She revealed that her mother had passed away unexpectedly a year ago, around the same time the man who would become her husband entered her life.

Sonya, 60, shared photographs from her wedding on Instagram, revealing that she had found love again. However, she has turned off comments on the post, and the identity of her husband has not been publicly disclosed.

The marriage comes five years after Sonya and Dell ended their marriage in 2021, following more than three decades together. The former couple have three children: Stephen, Seth and Sydel.

Sonya described the marriage as an answer to her prayers, saying she was grateful to have found a partner who matched the qualities she had hoped for. She also encouraged others not to lose hope while waiting for their prayers to be answered.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.