Sonya Curry finds love again, marries five years after divorce from Dell Curry
Dubai: Sonya Curry, the mother of NBA star Stephen Curry, has married again five years after her divorce from former basketball player Dell Curry.
Sonya, 60, shared photographs from her wedding on Instagram, revealing that she had found love again. However, she has turned off comments on the post, and the identity of her husband has not been publicly disclosed.
In her post, Sonya reflected on the past seven years of her life, describing a period marked by personal loss and a new relationship. She revealed that her mother had passed away unexpectedly a year ago, around the same time the man who would become her husband entered her life.
“Eight months later, I was blessed with becoming his wife!” she wrote, reflecting on how quickly their relationship progressed. She also thanked family, friends and others who had supported her throughout the journey.
Sonya described the marriage as an answer to her prayers, saying she was grateful to have found a partner who matched the qualities she had hoped for. She also encouraged others not to lose hope while waiting for their prayers to be answered.
She added how the preparations for the wedding were done in just 9 weeks and thanked all individuals who made it happen.
The marriage comes five years after Sonya and Dell ended their marriage in 2021, following more than three decades together. The former couple have three children: Stephen, Seth and Sydel.
Dell, who played in the NBA for 16 seasons, also moved on after the divorce. He married Nicki in 2023.
Despite their separation, both parents have remained closely associated with their children, particularly Stephen and Seth, who built careers in professional basketball.
Sonya’s latest announcement marks a new chapter in her personal life, with further details about her husband yet to emerge.