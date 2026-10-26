The 38-year-old has already featured in two games this season, averaging 23.5 points, and is available for the Denver matchup. The Warriors, who have started season 0-3, will hope Curry’s return helps them secure their first win of the campaign.

Curry’s financial success reflects his achievements on the court and his commercial appeal. The two-time NBA Most Valuable Player and four-time champion has spent his entire 17-season NBA career with the Warriors, establishing himself as one of basketball’s most influential players and its greatest shooter.

The 38-year-old is ranked ninth on the list with estimated career earnings of $1.02 billion (Dh 3.74 billion). Forbes projects that figure to rise to $1.22 billion (Dh 4.48 billion) by 2027, placing Curry among an exclusive group of athletes whose earnings have surpassed the billion-dollar mark.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.