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Major Steph Curry announcement made after confirmed Warriors return

Warriors star Curry set to return as career earnings surpass $1 billion

Last updated:
Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
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Steph Curry arrives at the 2022 Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Awards at The Regency Ballroom on December 08, 2022 in San Francisco, California.
Steph Curry arrives at the 2022 Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Awards at The Regency Ballroom on December 08, 2022 in San Francisco, California.
AFP-MIIKKA SKAFFARI

Dubai: Stephen Curry has reached a major financial milestone, with the Golden State Warriors star crossing $1 billion in career earnings, according to Forbes’ latest list of the highest-earning athletes of all time.

The 38-year-old is ranked ninth on the list with estimated career earnings of $1.02 billion (Dh 3.74 billion). Forbes projects that figure to rise to $1.22 billion (Dh 4.48 billion) by 2027, placing Curry among an exclusive group of athletes whose earnings have surpassed the billion-dollar mark.

Curry and Houston Rockets star Kevin Durant both crossed the threshold during the 2025-26 season. Durant’s career earnings stand at $1.06 billion (Dh 3.89 billion), according to Forbes.

Curry’s financial success reflects his achievements on the court and his commercial appeal. The two-time NBA Most Valuable Player and four-time champion has spent his entire 17-season NBA career with the Warriors, establishing himself as one of basketball’s most influential players and its greatest shooter.

His earnings are also set to receive a significant boost from a new shoe deal with Chinese sportswear brand Li-Ning, following his split from Under Armour in November 2025.

Forbes estimates Curry could earn $203.6 million (Dh 747.7million) during the 2026-27 season, making him the first basketball player projected to generate more than $200 million (Dh 734.5 million) in a single season.

Meanwhile, Curry is expected to return against the Denver Nuggets on Monday after sitting out Golden State’s defeat to the Phoenix Suns on Saturday due to sprained right ankle.

The 38-year-old has already featured in two games this season, averaging 23.5 points, and is available for the Denver matchup. The Warriors, who have started season 0-3, will hope Curry’s return helps them secure their first win of the campaign.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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